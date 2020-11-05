Toddler boots, travel mugs recalled due to choking, burn hazards

(NBC NEWS) — Two companies are recalling toddler boots and travel mugs that can cause choking and burn injuries.

Target is recalling 122,000 pairs of Cat & Jack “Himani” and “Jaren” toddlers’ boots in sizes 5-12 that can pose a choking hazard.

The boots have an elastic lace with a toggle at the top. The “Himani” boots were sold in navy and pink and the “Jaren” boots were sold in olive, black, and pink with multi-colored polka dots.

Consumers should immediately take the boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

For more information call Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page, then on Shoes.

Meanwhile, YETI is recalling more than a quarter million 20-ounce “Rambler” travel mugs.

The magnet slider on the lid can eject and hot liquid can spill posing a burn hazard.

YETI has received two reports of the magnet slider being ejected after sealing the mug full of hot liquid.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should stop using the mug with the stronghold lid and and visit yeti.com

for instructions on returning the lid or take it to a YETI store for a full refund.

For more information call YETI toll-free at (833) 444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday to Friday.

