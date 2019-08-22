Toyota recalling vehicles over faulty backup cameras

(CNN) – Toyota is recalling more than 14,000 RAV4 SUVs over faulty backup cameras.

The recall affects 2019 model year vehicles.

According to Toyota, when the driver puts the vehicle in reverse, the backup camera may not turn on as it should.

The malfunctioning cameras could lead to a crash if people aren’t paying attention.

Owners should receive a recall notification at the end of September through the first week of October.

For any additional questions, customers can call the Toyota Customer Experience Center at 800-331-4331.

