Trampolines recalled due to fall, injury hazards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A brand of trampolines are being recalled due to a fall hazard.

According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, the welds on the legs of the Super Jumper 14-foot trampoline can fail, posing fall and injury risks. The 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines are also included in the recall.

There have been 97 reports of trampolines breaking and injuries occurring with the recalled items.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit at 866-757-3636.

