Tyson recalling 39K pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken patties

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You might want to check your freezer.

Tyson Foods is recalling more than 39,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken patties because they may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”

The following frozen ready-to-eat chicken patties are included in the recall:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “the problem was discovered after the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints.”

