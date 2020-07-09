USDA: BrucePac diced chicken misbranded and has undeclared allergen

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) — An Oklahoma company is recalling about 16,800 pounds of ready-to-eat diced chicken products that were reportedly misbranded and have an undeclared allergen.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, BrucePac, a Durant, Oklahoma establishment, distributed products that may contain soy. The known allergen is not declared on the product label due to potential cross-contamination. A recall was not requested because the affected product is not available for consumers to purchase.

The RTE diced chicken items were packed on June 22, 2020. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

25-lb. cardboard boxes containing 5-lb bags of “GRILLED SEASONED NATURAL DICED CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT” with a CODE DATE: 061100 and PACK DATE 06/22/20.

The product bears establishment number “51205/P-51205” below the USDA mark of inspection. The product was handed out to consumers in the San Antonio, Texas area as part of a food bank program on June 29, 2020.

USDA says the problem was discovered by the firm during a product documentation review where they realized that there was potential cross-contamination with marinade containing soy. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product could be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who received these products should be aware that they may contain soy. Consumers who have these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away.

