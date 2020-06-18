Vacuums recalled due to fire and burn hazards

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling nearly 40,000 vacuums that can catch fire and burn you.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the Rainbow SRX water-based filtration vacuum cleaner with model number RHCS19 Type 120 and a Serial Number that falls within the range 22003399 through 22077889.

CPSC officials said the circuit board on the vacuum can spark, posing fire and burn hazards.

There have been two reports of the SRX vacuum catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

The vacuum is predominantly black with blue trim and rubber trim around the base. The “SRX” logo is located on the right and left front panels of the vacuum. There is a clear water basin at the base of the vacuum.

The vaccums were sold at independent authorized Rainbow distributors nationwide from June 2019 through June 2020 for about $3,200.

If you have one of these vacuums you should immediately unplug and stop using it and contact an authorized Rainbow distributor for a free repair.

The authorized distributor is listed on the SRX sales receipt, or you can locate the nearest authorized distributor by entering the SRX vacuum’s serial number into the distributor locator found on the Rexair website https://rainbowsystem.com/SRX-120-Repair/ or contact Rexair toll-free at 833-940-2775 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or online at https://rainbowsystem.com and click on the recall button on the homepage for more information.

