Wood dining chair sets recalled due to fall hazard

ATLANTA, Ga. (KTAL/KMSS) — Home Depot is recalling thousands of wood dining chair sets because they may pose a fall hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the StyleWell Wood Windsor Dining Chair sets. The chair’s back can detach, posing a fall hazard.

Home Depot has received 17 reports of the chair’s back detaching from the chair base. No injuries have been reported.

The sets of two chairs were sold in black, natural wood, red and white and have eight vertical backrest spindles. Only chairs without screw holes and wood screws on the rear underside of the chair seat base are included in this recall.

The dining chair sets were sold online at www.homedepot.com from Sept. 2019 through Jan. 2021 for about $150.

If you have this dining chair set you should immediately stop using the chairs. Home Depot is contacting all purchasers directly to provide inspection instructions.

For more information call Home Depot at (800) 466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or visit www.homedepot.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.