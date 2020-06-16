WPSO warns residents of overseas scam calls asking for personal information

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is telling the public to be aware of overseas scam calls happening in the parish.

In a statement released Monday, the sheriff’s office reminded residents to pay attention to e-mails and cell phone numbers with the area codes 346, 248, and 206 among others because they are scammers asking for personal information.

WPSO also mentions that the Social Security Office WILL NOT contact you by phone. DO NOT give your personal information or banking information to anyone over the phone.

Anything involving you getting a money card (at Wal-Mart, etc.) is a scam.

If you have older people in your family talk to them about these scams. The callers are very forceful and scare them to death, sometimes threatening their family members, and confusing them until they give them the information they are asking for.

