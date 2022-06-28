SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pregnancy and the birth of a child can be a happy and exciting time, but some women may struggle with their mental health as they transition into motherhood.

It’s important to know you are not alone and there are many resources available, including a National Maternal Mental Hotline.

Professional counselor Jessica Latin joins us in studio to discuss what options are out there.

The 24/7, free, confidential hotline for pregnant and new moms is available in English and Spanish.

Call or text 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS or 1-833-943-5746.

