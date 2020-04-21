City of Marshall, Harrison Co. update local emergency orders to allow “Retail To Go”

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV/KMSS) – Authorities in Marshall and Harrison County have updated their local emergency orders to line up with orders issued by Gov. Gregg Abbott that will allow businesses to operate under “retail to go” guidelines starting April 24.

Under Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas’ economy unveiled Friday, retailers will be able to reopen their non-essential stores but only operate through pick-up and delivery services.

RELATED: Harrison County confirms 53 COVID-19 cases

According to a joint statement released by Marshall Mayor Terri Brown and Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, new orders issued Tuesday follow the governor’s temporary “Retail-To-Go” model requiring reopened establishments to deliver items to customer’s cars, homes, or other locations to minimize contact. Customer admittance in the store will not be allowed under this provision.

Click here to view Gov. Gregg Abbott’s Executive Order on reopening select services in Texas

In addition, the updated local orders will require every Harrison County food establishment to have all employees wear a face mask at all times. In transactions with customers, cash handling functions and food serving functions are also required to be handled by separate employees.

The City of Marshall will perform a second round of inspections to verify proper implementation of all regulations.

Under the Third Amended Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency issed Tuesday, residents of the City of Marshall and Harrison County are still requested to shelter at home while still allowed to perform essential duties for their families.

The joint statement says these duties may include obtaining medical supplies, visiting a health care provider, obtaining supplies they need to work from home, grocery shopping, engaging in outdoor activities while maintaining social distancing, and to perform work defined as an essential service.

The statement said the City of Marshall Emergency Management Team will continue to meet with leaders from Harrison County, Marshall – Harrison County Health District, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System – Marshall leaders to monitor this evolving situation on an ongoing basis and provide notices to residents.

In the meantime, the City of Marshall and Harrison County continue to urge all residents to use best practices to safeguard themselves and their families from the coronavirus (COVID-19):

1. Restrict physical contract and publicly used areas.

2. Maintain Social Distancing with a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.

3. Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive Order of Governor Abbott.

4. Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

5. In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the Executive Order.

6. Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

7. Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.

8. If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

9. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms.

10. Essential errands should be conducted by only one adult from the household. All other family members should remain sheltered at home.

11. CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public. The mask will fit snugly, be secured with ear loops, and be able to be laundered and machine dried often. A mask should not be placed on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or unable to remove the mask without assistance. A mask with multiple layers of fabric should allow for breathing without restriction. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators as those critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.