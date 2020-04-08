1  of  2
Breaking News
Drive-through COVID-19 testing site for first responders, medical personnel to open Thursday in Shreveport 70 more COVID-19 deaths reported statewide in Louisiana, but hospitalizations are down
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor announces 1,023 cases in the state, officials discuss unemployment

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced there were 1,023 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

No new deaths were announced Wednesday. The total number of deaths in Arkansas due to complications from the coronavirus is 18.

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston also talked Wednesday afternoon about unemployment, saying there were currently around 110,000 applications filed and there likely will be 150,000 unemployment claims by the end of the week.

To watch the full news conference, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss