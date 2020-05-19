The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Asa Hutchinson to give update on state’s response at 1:30 p.m.

News
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update Tuesday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 4,813 cumulative cases of the virus with 100 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

