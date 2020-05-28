Governor Hutchinson announces state saw largest increase of community cases in 24 hour period on Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health, will give an update Thursday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Thursday, there are 6,538 total cases and 125 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson said the state saw the largest number of community cases in a 24 hour period on Wednesday.

There were 261 new cases on Wednesday. Dr. Smith said all of the new cases were in communities.

