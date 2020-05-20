Coronavirus in Arkansas: Secretary of Health to give update on state’s response at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, and other ADH officials will give an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 5,003 cumulative cases and 107 deaths in Arkansas, according to ADH.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, State Epidemiologist and Dr. Naveen Patil, Medical Director for Infectious Disease, will also take part in the news conference.