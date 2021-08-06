Track COVID-19
Corporal from Hope, Ark passes away from Covid-19 complications

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Senior Corporal of Hope, Arkansas died this week from Covid-19 complications.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission shared the news that Corporal Jeff Neel died on Wednesday while receiving medical care in Plano, Texas from complications derived from Covid-19.

Neel is a veteran who served with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission at the Hope Regional Office for the past 21 years. Before that, he was a Sergeant with the Hope Police Department. He received the Governor’s Life-Saving award in 2014 for rescuing stranded boaters on Millwood Lake.

He was 55-years-old.

His chief said he was a true member of his community, had passion for the great outdoors, and will be sorely missed.

