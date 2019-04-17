Live Now
Cotton says more than $1M raised for Senate re-elect bid

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s campaign says the Arkansas Republican has raised more than $1 million in the first three months of the year for his re-election bid.

The Cotton campaign this week reported raising $935,000 in the fundraising period that ended March 31 and another $100,000 through a joint fundraising committee.

Cotton’s campaign reported having $2.83 million in the bank for his 2020 re-election bid and spending more than $203,000 during the quarter.

Cotton is a former congressman who was first elected to the Senate in 2014, defeating incumbent Democrat Mark Pryor. No Democrats so far have stepped forward to challenge Cotton.

