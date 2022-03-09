SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Well, we finally had a decent day. Wednesday has been absolutely gorgeous. You just couldn’t ask for better, especially since the sun came out. But you’d best savor your Thursday because big changes are on the way. We should see a lot of blue sky with very few clouds on your Thursday, and it may be totally full sunshine. However, highs will be above normal for this time of year, 68 to 72. And don’t look now but, by Friday, a strong cold front will blast through the area with very cold air barging in. You will be able to feel the chill after that front blows through your area.

But the rain will come from warm moist air that is pushed up and over the pool of cold air at the surface well after the front is gone. I would not be surprised at a little winter mix which should yield no problems. Temperatures will plunge as soon as the front passes through your area. The next big change will be the lows under clear skies on Saturday morning. Those lows will range through the 20s. That will get everyone’s attention! And that will be followed by highs only in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday will start out chilly, either side of 30°, but highs will be a bit warmer. And the weather roller coaster ride continues, as showers return as early as Monday followed by a sunny and dry Tuesday. And, as we look toward a week from Friday, it appears that we will be in for a number of days with excellent chances of rain and storms! So what is the big deal?

After Saturday morning lows crater into the 20s, the system next Monday and the system a week from this Friday will likely be of Pacific origin. They do bring rain. However, they do not bring Arctic air mass nor a Canadian chill. If this goes the way that I suspect it will, it could signal the transition into a Spring weather pattern. I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of this roller coaster weather pattern.

