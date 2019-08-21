Councilman James Green bonds with SPD over lunch

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Councilman James Green opened the doors to his church to feed Shreveport Police officers as they work to protect and serve.

Green said this a chance for him to get to know the officers.

“They’re doing a gread job and it’s just a blessing to watching and protecting us night and day. What better way to find out about one another other than coming together and breaking bread,” said Green.

Other city council members and Mayor Adrian Perkins also stopped by to show their support.