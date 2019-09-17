Councilman questions police chief advisory committee

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – One member of Shreveport City Council is questioning the advisory committee tasked with making a recommendation to Mayor Adrian Perkins as he prepares to pick a finalist for police chief. Acting Chief Ben Raymond was not included in the list of three.

This week, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will interview Sgt. Michael Carter, Lt. Tedris Smith and Asst. Chief Wayne Smith.

Willie Bradford says, “That the current acting chief was not included, just in my opinion brings some suspicion on the process. I don’t know how the voting was conducted, but not that he should be selected as the permanent chief, but the fact that I thought that he warrant the opportunity to be considered.”

Committee members say they gave their top three picks and those votes were tallied. KTAL/KMSS asked councilman Bradford if he felt comfortable voting for any of the candidates the committee selected.

“Until I speak with these individuals, either one on one or within the domain of the council chambers, at this point I’m not familiar enough with them to say I would be comfortable voting for anyone of them at this time.”

Perkins told the city council on Tuesday he would have a nominee by the next council meeting, which is scheduled for September 24th. The mayor’s spokesperson would not say if Perkins will interview anyone else, but the mayor does have the option of selecting someone who is not on the committee’s list.