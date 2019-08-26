Couple in disbelief after American flag is torn off house

RIO RANCHO, NM (KRQE) – A metro couple is distraught after they say someone tore the American flag off their home.

The Grant family said they went to lunch Saturday afternoon and when they returned home around 2 p.m., they saw their American flag lying in the road and their property vandalized.

Samuel and Ashley Grant said they are proud to hang the American flag outside of their Rio Rancho home. “It is pride of country,” Ashley said. “It is pride of freedom.”

They said it appears that some do not have that same pride for the red, white and blue. “I think they are incredibly disrespectful,” Samuel said.

He said the flag was ripped off their home Saturday afternoon in broad daylight and thrown in the street in front of their house. “How dare you disrespect the flag of this country and how dare you disrespect someone else’s property?” Samuel said.

He said he cannot believe something like this would happen in their community. “As you drive down our street and the neighboring streets, you see a lot of the flags out,” Samuel said. “There is a huge veteran community in Rio Rancho including a VFW right around the corner from our house.”

John Archuleta said “it hurts because we hold the flag in such a high regard because it is a symbol of our country and those of us who have fought for this country.”

Samuel returned the flag to where it belongs and left a message on a whiteboard for whoever messed with the star-spangled banner. “I want them to know that they will not intimidate me,” Samuel said. “They can do whatever they want. They can take down my flag. They can steal it. I will replace it. As long as I live in this house, a flag will fly on my garage.”

The couple also said someone spread ranch dressing on a truck in front of their house. Rio Rancho Police said whoever is responsible could face fines for spreading ranch on the couple’s car and get charged with larceny for removing the flag from the home.

The couple said they would like to see more patrols in the area. They also said they are considering installing surveillance cameras following this incident.