NBC 6 News is stepping up to further the discussion on race with a new series, Courageous Conversations. In order to be compassionate, people from different backgrounds need to share their experiences. We are hoping you start a conversation, and truly listen.

NBC 6 News anchor Dan Jovic is sharing a small portion of his experience with race with the hope that those watching take it upon themselves to develop a meaningful relationship with someone who doesn’t look like them.