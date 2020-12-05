COVID-19 and schools: Bossier Schools are taking it one step at a time during the pandemic

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As local school districts prepare for the second half of the school year Bossier Parish schools are working to keep students in the classroom.

The first half of the school year for Bossier Schools has been a direct reflection of what’s happening in the community when it comes to COVID-19 according to Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland.

“We’ve had good weeks, we’ve had some tough weeks, it’s been very fluid, we have taken the position of mainly being, largely being reactive, in which for educator’s is hard to do a lot of times because we try and pride ourselves in being so proactive,” said Jason Rowland, Bossier Parish Schools Assist. Superintendent.

They say the virus has the school system taking it one step at a time when going day to day.

“This virus has caused us to be very reactive and we want to be forward-thinking, we want to be planning ahead.”

And when it comes to mitigation measures they put in place it has now become habit for everyone.

“Handwashing, social distancing, and mask are the three cultural mitigation things that are in place. Of course, we are sanitizing everything, we’re wiping down every hour on the hour, high touch surfaces, restrooms cleaning them. We’re doing deep cleans every afternoon.”

And temperature checks are still in place for students and visitation restrictions on campuses are still in place. Along with mask-wearing and social distancing.

“It all goes into the mitigation factors that we have to put in place to keep our kids and employees safe.”

And when it comes to positive cases school officials say students and employees haven’t gotten sick from school.

“The positive cases in Bossier Parish, you know that one thing, we have quarantined numerous employees and students throughout Bossier Parish and we have not had anybody get sick from the close contact.”

Assistant Superintendent Rowland says the cases are less than one percent throughout the district of more than 22,000 students and that goes for being quarantined as well.

“So, what that says to us is that what we’re doing in the schools is working, we don’t have known cases where students and employees, students are becoming positive from close contact in the classroom.”

And about two thousand students are still doing virtual learning and the other $20,000 are doing in-person learning. At the beginning of the school year, about 20% of students were doing virtual learning and now it’s 10%. And the district has started a stand-alone virtual program for students until the end of the school year. And for the second half of the school year coming up they plan to continue what they have been doing.