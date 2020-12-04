COVID-19 and schools: Caddo Parish preparing for next semester after holiday COVID spread

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With Christmas around the corner, Caddo Parish Schools say they are prepared to continue mitigation methods to keep the virus from spreading from schools into the community.

The Caddo Parish School District Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree said they will continue the current instructional model when students returned from Christmas break and start the new semester. Middle and high schoolers will continue in-person learning four days a week with a virtual day on Fridays.

“This is an opportunity where teachers have the time they need to connect with our virtual learners. Not just connect with our virtual learners, but also for our in-person learners to have a quality virtual day because the teachers have set those tones from a transition from Thursday to a Friday virtual day,” Dr. Goree said.

Elementary students will continue going to class in-person five days a week. Every student regardless of grade level will still have the option to only virtually learn. Goree said all the same mitigation methods will remain in place, including the mask mandate, which he said has not posed so much of a challenge.

“I think because we started early on with our mask mandate and we’ve been very specific with how we enforce it so I don’t think we’ve had a problem with it as a parish. I do thank our students and families for supporting and encouraging to continue to do that. We will continue to wear masks. Our big stress lately is wearing the mask so it covers both your nose and mouth,” Dr. Goree said.

He also thanks staff and parents for their help. “It’s been a challenging year and my heart goes out to the wonderful work of our teachers, staff, principals, that everyone is our system is doing,” he said.

Parents can continue to follow Caddo Parish school’s social media campaign for Covid-19 information and updates.

Goree says he imagines the mask mandate will be in place throughout the remaining school year, following the timeline of when a vaccine may become available for the general public.