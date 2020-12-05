COVID-19 and schools: Red River Teacher Union has concerns for school employees returning to school

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Red River United Teachers Union has concerns about school employees returning to in-person classes after the thanksgiving break. They say an increase in COVID cases is going to happen.

“It’s concerning because we realize the travel folks will have from our holidays and really having three weeks off in between out Thanksgiving holidays and out Christmas holidays would have given teachers, school employees, students an opportunity to get well, to quit spreading COVID-19, to be able to deep clean the schools and the things like that, that need to be done,” said Jordan Thomas with the Red River United Teachers Union.

They have a Google report form, where teachers and school employees who are apart of the union, write and share what is going on inside the schools.

“They’re nervous, they’re worried and you just continue to pile on them. And we understand the significance of public education that’s who we advocate for, we understand students academic achievements, we understand their mental health, we understand all of these things.”

And the union says the school system isn’t keeping their word on cleanliness.

“I want the school system to live up to what they promised us that they would do. There are a couple of things whenever we look at the cleanliness, they come in and they have, they’re supposed to have the sprayers to come into the classrooms oftentimes teachers are reporting that their rooms are not being cleaned like they should be cleaned.”

And Red River United says they’re upset with how the school system is treating their employee’s.

“But the teachers and school employees who are serving in our schools those are our community members too and they deserve to be cared about too. They deserve their health to be cared about. They deserve their mental health to be cared about as well. “