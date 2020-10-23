COVID-19 concerns bring safety pre-cautions for Halloween

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As Halloween approaches COVID-19 concerns are heightened as previous holidays have created spikes in COVID cases in our area. Dr. Martha Whyte wants people to take safety pre-cautions when celebrating the holiday.

“We want people to be able to have fun, but we also don’t want to completely let our guard down around holidays, because we will pay for it a few weeks down the line,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 Public Health Director.

Many people and places are coming up with new ways to celebrate Halloween.

Like radio personality Willie “Scooter” Burton and his radio team have created a drive-thru Halloween experience for kids and their families called the “Tunnel of Terror”.

“It’s safe and fun at the same time our kids get to enjoy a Halloween environment, get to drive thru a tunnel. it’s actually something they probably never did so it’s giving them a new experience this Halloween,” said Willie “Scooter” Burton Shreveport Radio Host.

They’ll be handing out candy in a creative way to follow social distancing rules.

“We even have some cool little skeleton hands that we are going to use to give people something, give people the candy and school supplies so that we aren’t touching anybody and it’s contactless.”

Social distancing is what Dr. Martha Whyte wants people to continue to follow this Halloween when celebrating in the neighborhood’s and if you’re handing out candy try making it contactless.

“Think about maybe some small sacks that they can just grab and go. And try to make sure they are social distancing when they come to your door,” said Dr. Whyte.

And also remembering to follow mask guidelines when trick or treating. The mask can be part of your costume.

“Or that doesn’t cover both your nose and mouth make sure you wear a mask underneath.”

Remembering how important and following these guidelines will slow the spread of COVID.

“We’ve seen spikes in COVID cases after large gathering for holidays already,” said Dr. Whyte.

“That we keep in mind that we want to have fun, while we want to congregate and be around each other and we still have to use our pandemic sense so to say and be safe,” said Burton.

The “Tunnel of Terror” will be held on Saturday, October 24, at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds from 6 pm – 8 pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.