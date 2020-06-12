COVID-19 survivor shares her road to recovery to caution others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Some states are reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases as the infection itself is still taking a toll on people’s health.

One woman is sharing how the recovery process is harder than people may realize.

Summer Knight-Jimenez is using social media to share her COVID-19 journey. She said her family spent months at home in quarantine before going back out again and she did not think she would be affected. However on Memorial Day she noticed feeling terrible. Her husband took her to the hospital and she was rushed to the Emergency Room where she received the positive coronavirus test result.

“Take those precautions because there’s a lot of things I should have done and I regret it. I believe I got it from going to work pretty much. Not taking the proper precautions with people coming into my office without masks and not keeping a proper distance,” Knight-Jimenez said.

She said she sprayed Lysol on everything at work, but she thinks she contracted the virus from close contact with others. Her whole family tested positive but she was the only one who showed symptoms. Her symptoms did not appear at first so she fears she spread it to others while out in public.

“I feel guilty going out thinking I was okay. When in reality I may have spread to someone else. They may be an aunt, uncle, brother or sister, or whomever. To me that kills me thinking I may have spread it knowing how bad I suffered,” she said.

She also contracted pnuemonia with the virus. Her lungs are damaged which makes it hard to breath. Returning to daily life and work is difficult. She’s also having to see a neurologist.

“My doctor said I have memory loss. So a lot of things I have done this week have been me teaching myself how to do my reports again. So it’s very stressful and it does cause a lot of anxiety knowing I’m having to relearn alot of things again,” she said.

She’s out of the hospital now and limiting contact with people. She’s sharing her experience as a caution for others. She’s a Blanchard native who recently moved to North Carolina and worries for her community there and back home.

“You may no longer have the virus but it’s taking months for some people to recoup from this because there’s so much damage that’s done beyond being sick. Take it seriously,” she said.

She has to take a coronavirus test once a week for the next six weeks because her doctors told her there can be false negatives and people may can contract the virus again.