FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) – A man is recovering after police say he was run down by a cow.

It happened Monday morning on the Garrison Ave. bridge in Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) says the man was trying to catch the cow after it got loose from the stockyards shortly before 11.

The FSFD says the injured man suffered a fractured ankle.

The cow made its way to 5th Street and D Street before being captured.

The incident caused traffic delays on the bridge heading into Oklahoma.