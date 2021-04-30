Cowboys select UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa with No. 75 pick in draft

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys continued to add to their defense in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday, selecting UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa with the No. 75 pick.

Odighizuwa made 30 tackles in UCLA seven-game season in 2020 and had four sacks. He was a consensus first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Odighizuwa played four seasons for the Bruins and had at least five tackles for loss in each one.

His older brother, Owa, played in the NFL for the New York Giants in 2015 and 2016.

Dallas has selected defensive players with each of its first three picks. The Cowboys took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round of the draft and Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round.

The Cowboys have two more picks in the third round of the draft: No. 84 and No. 99.