Cracker Barrel adding alcohol to its menu

(FOX NEWS) — A southern-based themed restaurant is hoping to pick up your spirits in the post-pandemic era by adding some “Spirits” and new items to its menu.

Cracker Barrel, known for its southern-style menu, and folksy home approach to eating is testing out adding beer and wine as patrons start to return from the coronavirus shutdowns across the country.

The beer and wine offerings are currently offered in twenty restaurants.

Cracker Barrel reopened over 500 of its 664 restaurants for limited dine-in service, adding offerings such as chicken pot pie and Saturday fried pork chops.

Digital business and continuing delivery and curbside pick-up will remain even as dining rooms reopen.

Cracker Barrel reported a 41.7-percent decline in same-store sales for its third-quarter ending May first.