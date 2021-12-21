Crafting in the Kitchen: Christmas Trees

A dry weather pattern will settle into the ArkLaTex for at least the next week. The warming trend that began today will continue into Christmas weekend with highs in the 80s possible. Our next chance of rain could hold off until the end of next week.

Tuesday began with lots of fog around the ArkLaTex and ended with sunshine and the beginning of a warming trend. Expect a cold start to the day Wednesday with slightly below-normal temperatures. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the low to middle 30s. Despite the cold start, sunshine will combine with a southeasterly wind to warm temperatures into the low to middle 60s.