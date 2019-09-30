Crime in Shreveport is down, why some find that hard to believe.

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) Crime is Shreveport has seen a steady drop for the past two years. According to data tracked by the FBI and the new police chief says the city is on pace to reach an all time low in property and personal crimes.

Despite those stats, many believe the city is crime ridden. “There’s just too much violence,” said a long time resident of Shreveport, Top Cat. ​ ​

Recent reports of shootings, burglaries and other violent offenses give people the idea Shreveport is a dangerous place to live.

“It’s so much going on,” said Top Cat. He’s lived in Shreveport his entire life and says crime is a constant issue. But the stats don’t back up that claim. This year personal and property crimes are on the verge of reaching historic lows.​ ​

“Since 1975 the lowest year total in crime rate was 2014 as of August we have numbers lower than 2014,” said Chief Ben Raymond, Shreveport Police.​ ​

The data is collected by the FBI and compares Shreveport’s crime rate with other cities throughout the country.

“It includes homicide, rape, robbery, burglary, theft, auto theft, assault and battery. So it’s broke down into violent crimes as well as property crimes,” said Raymond.​ ​

Raymond says one of the reasons is community policing. A practice he believes in.

“I think it’s important that people get to know those officers on some what of a first name basis. And then when they have problems, they are more likely to come to the officer and share with them their experiences,” said Chief Ben Raymond, Shreveport Police.​ ​

While crime in Shreveport has steadily been on the decline for some the perception of crime remains the same.

“You don’t know what’s happening and when it’s happening so you just have to be careful,” said Top Cat.

