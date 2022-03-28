TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas, have arrested one man and are looking for another in the murder of a man found unresponsive on his couch last week who later died at the hospital.

Cedric Ballard, 52, is charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Johnny Robinson, who was found on his couch Tuesday inside his home in the 500 block of Melton and taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died the next day.

Police say they began investigating the death as suspicious due to the apparent nature of his injuries and sent the body to Dallas for an autopsy.

Detectives learned that he died as a result of injuries sustained during an assault. As the investigation progressed, police determined that Ballard and McHenry conspired together to beat up Robinson over some disagreement with him.

Ballard was arrested over the weekend and booked into the Bi-State Jail on the murder charge, where his bond was set at $1 million.

Police are still searching for McHenry. Anyone who knows where police can find him or any information about this case is asked to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.