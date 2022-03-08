SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting Monday of a 19-year-old at Anderson Island Park.

According to SPD, 18-year-old Andre Gladney is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of 19-year-old Taurean Coleman.

The shooting happened just before noon on the basketball court at the community park. Police say officers called to the scene to investigate reports of shots fired arrived to find Coleman suffering several gunshot wounds to the upper body. He died at the scene.

While investigators were combing the crime scene and reviewing security camera footage, police say Gladney showed up at police headquarters shortly after the shooting claiming to have been involved.

Based on interviews with Gladney and other witnesses, detectives believe Gladney and another individual met Coleman at the basketball court and Gladney and Coleman engaged in a verbal dispute over a cell phone. Gladney was said to have produced a weapon and shot Coleman multiple times. Both Gladney and the other individual, a juvenile, fled on foot.

Following his interview, Gladney was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Police spoke to the juvenile Tuesday afternoon. At this point, investigators say they do not believe he was involved in the dispute and was simply a bystander that fled out of fear following the shooting.

“Police Chief Wayne Smith and his investigative teams commend the public for saying something when they see something. It is through those continued partnerships with the community that progress will be made in our city,” SPD said in a statement released late Tuesday afternoon.

Coleman’s slaying is the 14th reported homicide reported in Shreveport since the start of the year.