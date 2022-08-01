WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person is charged so far in the ongoing investigation into a shooting at an illegal trail ride over the weekend that left three people injured, including a local high school student.

According to Sheriff Jayson Parker, Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius is in custody, charged with illegal use of a weapon. Bond for Cornelius is set at $150,000.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Parker says shots were fired shortly after two women got into a verbal argument. Three people were hit, including a 17-year-old Minden High student who is in critical condition.

Parker said they had spoken to the property owner before about not obtaining a permit for events.