1 dead, 1 hospitalized after argument ends in gunfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead and another in the hospital after an argument leads to gunfire in the West Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Shreveport Police were called to the 7000 block of Wallace Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday. There they found two men with gunshot wounds. SPD says the men were having an argument involving a third person when that individual shot them both before leaving the scene in a car.

Both victims were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where one was pronounced dead. The other victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken into surgery.

