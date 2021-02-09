1 dead, 1 injured in shootout at duplex in Cedar Grove neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead following a shootout in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Shreveport Police were called to a duplex on the corner of Henderson Avenue and East 66th Street just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect fired through the wall of the duplex, hitting an adult female. He then attempted to force his way through the front door but was shot by a resident inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult female had non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation.