1 dead, 3 injured – 2 critically – in late Saturday night shooting in SE Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bloody shooting that began on Bert Kouns and Youree Drive and ended in Cedar Grove has left one juvenile dead, another critically injured, and two others whose ages are unknown, injured, and one juvenile charged with murder, bringing Shreveport’s weekend shooting tally to seven.

According to Shreveport Police, just before 10:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of shootings on Bert Kouns and the 8300 block of Millicent Way, as well as a car chase in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

When police arrived at the Millicent Way location near the Cinemark Tinseltown Theater and Christus Highland Medical Center, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital, two in life-threatening condition and the third with moderate injuries.

Witnesses at the scene said suspects were discharging firearms from a vehicle. Police say the gunfire not only injured the victims but also struck several vehicles and one business.

The vehicle from which the gunfire came then was seen to leave the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle to police, who were able to execute a traffic stop in the east Cedar Grove area.

When the car was stopped, police found one juvenile victim deceased inside the car, and arrested the other juvenile on a charge of second-degree murder.

On Sunday, following the overnight shootings in which the involvement of at least three juveniles, one of whom is dead, and the other two are in critical condition, has been confirmed, Caddo District Attorney James Stewart released this statement:

“Unsupervised teenagers driving around with guns shooting at each other is at epidemic level. Parents, if your child is out of control, please go to the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court, 1835 Spring St., and ask for an ungovernable child petition. This will get your child under the supervision of a juvenile court judge and their authority.”