SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police homicide detectives are investigating an early-Saturday morning quadruple shooting that left one dead and three people injured.

Just after 4:50 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of shootings in the 2000 block of Marshall Street, between Gilbert Drive and Wall Streets.

When they arrived, they found the body of a black male, along with two other black males who also suffered gunshot wounds and learned an additional victim, a black female, had been taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries. The two wounded black males were taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health in unknown condition.

The identity of the deceased male has not been released pending the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office official identification and notification of the victim’s next of kin.

In addition to homicide detectives, SPD Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene to sort it all out. The preliminary investigation revealed the shootings were a culmination of an argument that began earlier and became lethal. Although early in the investigation, police have named no suspects or persons of interest, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.