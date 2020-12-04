1 dead after overnight shooting in Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the street in the Allendale neighborhood and 2 people with gunshot wounds show up at a local hospital.
Police were called to the intersection of North Holtzman Avenue and Ford Street just before 1 a.m. Friday. When they got there, they found one male gunshot victim dead in the street.
Soon after, two people with gunshot wounds to their arms showed up at Willis-Knighton Medical Center. Shreveport Police say they think they may be involved in the shooting, but they are still investigating.
This is still a developing story, and we will bring you updates as they become available.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.