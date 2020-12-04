1 dead after overnight shooting in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the street in the Allendale neighborhood and 2 people with gunshot wounds show up at a local hospital.

Police were called to the intersection of North Holtzman Avenue and Ford Street just before 1 a.m. Friday. When they got there, they found one male gunshot victim dead in the street.

Soon after, two people with gunshot wounds to their arms showed up at Willis-Knighton Medical Center. Shreveport Police say they think they may be involved in the shooting, but they are still investigating.

This is still a developing story, and we will bring you updates as they become available.