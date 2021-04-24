1 dead, another at large for allegedly shooting a man over a place in line

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A reward is being offered for information leading to arrest of man after an altercation over a place in line at a convenience store ended in homicide late Friday, as Shreveport detectives search for the shooter.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, Shreveport Police responded to the 3600 block of Hollywood Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located a 33-year-old man inside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators with the Crime Scene and Violent Crimes Divisions responded and crime scene personnel recovered physical evidence while violent crimes’ detectives interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance footage.

Through their preliminary investigation detectives learned that the victim and an unknown black male engaged in a fight over who was going to be next to be served at the cash register.

A bystander separated the two. Shortly after being separated the suspect, described as a black male, pulled a weapon from his waistband and shot the victim. The suspect then exited the store and fled south bound on Jewella Avenue in what was described as a white 2010 Honda Cross Tour.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information relative to this homicide to contact them at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000.00 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in this homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be given as new information is developed.