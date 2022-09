SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened in West Cedar Grove and claimed the life of one person.

Shreveport police are investigating after an emergency call came in on Wyngate Cir. just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.