SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say one person has died in a shooting late Monday morning in Shreveport’s Hollywood Heights neighborhood.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Haywood Place near McDaniel Dr., where officers called to investigate a report of a shooting found the body of the victim outside a house. Police say the victim is a man in his 20s, but they do not yet have an ID.

Police are still on the scene gathering evidence, although at this point they say they have not been able to find any witnesses to the shooting.

