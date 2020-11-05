1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting at Circle K in Shreveport

One man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting at the Circle K on the corner of Youree Drive and Stratmore Drive. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An argument turned violent in Shreveport overnight, leaving one man with life-threatening injuries and another in police custody.

Shreveport Police were called to the Circle K at the corner of Youree Drive and Stratmore Drive around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say two men were arguing when things got physical. Both men then pulled out guns and started firing.

One of the men suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower body and was taken to a local hospital.

The Circle K also received damage but no one else was injured.

The suspect has been taken into custody on scene.

