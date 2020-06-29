1 injured, 1 arrested in Natchitoches convenience store shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — One person was injured and another was arrested following a shooting at a Natchitoches convenience store.

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the All-N-1 Food Store in the 1400 block of Texas St.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, 39-year-old Jerry Johnson, of Natchitoches, allegedly shot a person multiple times at the store.

The victim was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later transported to a hospital in Rapides Parish where they are listed in stable condition.

On Sunday Johnson was arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after he turned himself in to police.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911.

You can also provide anonymous tips through TipSubmit by using your smartphones to download the free application or by texting (Text-A-Tip) to 274637. Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.

You can also submit a Web Tip at http://www.tipsubmit.com/.

