1 injured in early morning shooting in Shreveport

Shreveport Police are investigating after a shooting in the Westwood neighborhood sent one person to the hospital. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is hospitalized following a shooting just after midnight in the Westwood neighborhood.

Shreveport Police say that the shooting took place inside and outside the Shell gas station on West 70th Street and Buncombe Road. They could not confirm if the suspect was trying to rob the store or if the shooting was an altercation between two people.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with possible life-threatening injuries.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Police are still investigating this shooting and looking for the suspect, who fled the scene. We will bring you updates as they become available.