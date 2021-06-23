1 injured in overnight Shreveport apartment complex shooting

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital.

Shreveport police was called on reports of a shooting at the Lakefront Apartments in the 4300 block of North Market Street around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found one man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Police say he had been shot by another man who then left the scene on foot.

The man was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, there are no suspects in this case and the investigation is ongoing.