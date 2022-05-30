SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Queensborough early Monday morning that left one man injured.

Officers were called to the Raceway on Lakeshore Dr., around 1:30 a.m., where they found the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and shrapnel wounds in the face.

The victim told police he was driving down the 3700 block of Hearne when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. Police say the victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

As of late Monday morning, police said there was no description of the gunman or their vehicle but the investigation continues.