SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in the Queensborough neighborhood near Bilberry Park that left one person injured.

Police on the scene said the shooting did not happen in the park, but they were not able to say yet exactly where it did happen. Several units called to the area to investigate reports of a shooting around 5 p.m. gathered near a home on Alabama Ave.

One person was shot in the arm, but they are expected to survive. There are no suspects in custody, and it’s not clear yet whether anyone else was hit.