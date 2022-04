SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in north Shreveport Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., police received an emergency call to the CVS store on the corner of N. Market St. and Hearne Ave. in the Agurs neighborhood. Police found one person with a gunshot wound to their leg.

They were transported to the hospital. There is not a suspect in custody yet.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.