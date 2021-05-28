1 injured in shooting at South Shreveport apartment complex

Crime
Shreveport Police were called to the Laurel Parc Apartments early Friday morning after one man was shot.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is in stable condition following a shooting in the Town South neighborhood in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police were called to the Laurel Parc Apartments just before 12:45 a.m. Friday. They say one man was shot twice in the upper body and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the shootings and ask that anyone with any information call CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

